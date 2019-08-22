Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - August 22, 2019) - MarijuanaStox announces publication of an article that discusses The Yield Growth Corporation (CSE: BOSS) (OTCQB: BOSQF) (FSE: YG3). The company has been aggressively addressing demand for health, wellness, and beauty products infused with premium-cannabis and hemp-based products on an international scale with subsidiary, Urban Juve.

Global Spending on Cannabis Expected to Reach $57 billion by 2027

Global acceptance of CBD is quickly expanding.

According to Arcview Market Research and BDS Analytics, global spending on cannabis could reach $57 billion by 2027. All as consumers around the world wake up to the health benefits of cannabis, including the treatment of insomnia, stress, anxiety, pain, and even chronic issues.

Better, in their report, "The Road Map to $57 Billion Worldwide Market," analysts note that the South American market for example could grow from $125 million in 2018 to $776 million by 2027. They also note that Germany could become the leader in the European cannabis market, with Italy expected to see $1.2 billion cannabis sales by 2027.

In addition, "CBD is just starting to take hold in Europe, with both product availability and consumer awareness still quite limited. This is a great opportunity for developed brands to enter and expand through Europe with far less competition than we're seeing in the U.S.," as highlighted by the Brightfield Group.

In the U.S. alone, analysts at Nielsen project CBD sales of $6 billion by 2025.

"As legal restrictions are loosened, the process of bringing a hemp CBD product to market, including the leveraging of mainstream distribution channels, could soon mirror that of other CPG (consumer packaged goods) products," Nielsen said, as quoted by Food Business News. "From over-the-counter medications, to cosmetics, pet care and even products throughout the traditional food and beverage space, the future potential of hemp-based CBD could impact billions in CPG sales across categories."

In short, the global CBD boom has only begun, as global consumers clamor for CBD.

The Yield Growth Corporation Aggressively Expanding its Global Footprint

The company now has 130 retail locations throughout North America that carry Urban Juve products. The company also signed an agreement with Melorganics, which will act as the exclusive retail distributor and non-exclusive e-commerce distributor for Urban Juve products in Greece and Cyprus. In addition, Yield Growth signed a consumer marketing and sales alliance with ipsy, one of the world's largest beauty subscription communities. Urban Juve products will be found in the company's Glam Bag and are already available online on ipsy Shopper.

Better, the company just announced it has entered into a distribution agreement with Antler Retail Inc. for worldwide distribution rights to the Antler Real Men hemp product line. Antler also closed its previously announced licensing agreement with Yield and completed payment of $800,000 to Yield Growth for a non-exclusive perpetual license for the worldwide rights to 8 hemp product topical formulas created by Yield Growth.

In addition, the company just announced it will launch its hemp skin care line Urban Juve in the United States at the upcoming ipsy Live event to be held at Center 415 in Midtown Manhattan, New York, October 11th - 13th, 2019.

The inaugural ipsy Live event celebrates beauty influencers, including YouTube, Pinterest, and Instagram tastemakers and features a combination of on-stage performances, workshops, meetups, and networking opportunities, with a focus on video, sharing, and self-expression. Over 4,000 influencers and cosmetic enthusiasts are expected to attend. ipsy Live's expected audience includes up-and-coming influencers, ipsy mega fans and brands interested in reaching beauty vloggers and bloggers in person.

Urban Juve is anticipating a high level of social media engagement and will be included on multi-branded posts, which have the potential to reach ipsy's 2.3 million Instagram followers and 5.4 million Facebook followers. "Attending and sponsoring the ipsy Live event is a key part of our strategy to leverage influencers and gain earned media," says Krystal Pineo, director and co-founder of Yield Growth, "With the launch of Urban Juve in the United States, our goal is to achieve viral adoption of our products through bold influencer marketing campaigns."

For more information, visit the company's website at https://yieldgrowth.com

