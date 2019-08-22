

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Southwire Co. LLC recalled about 3000 units of Garvin pop-up electrical outlet floor box kits for concerns of fire hazard. The company said the electrical receptacles can overheat when in use.



Southwire already received three reports of the floor boxes overheating. However, there have been no injuries reported so far.



The recall involves Garvin Pop-Up Floor Box Kits with a finish of either stainless steel or brushed brass, which each includes two electrical receptacles and two USB ports.



These pop-up electrical outlet boxes are to be installed into floors with a metal lid that opens and closes to reveal the electrical receptacles and USB ports.



The company advised consumers to immediately unplug any electrical devices from the recalled electrical outlet boxes, discontinue their use and contact Southwire for a full refund.



The recalled electrical outlet boxes, manufactured in China, imported by Garvin Industries and distributed by Southwire, were sold online through six marketing websites from January 2016 through August 2018 for about $90. The websites included garvinindustries.com, acdcusa.com, cesco.com, gordonelectricsupply.com, platt.com and usesi.com.



Earlier in March 2018, Southwire had recalled about 30,000 units of WiOn Indoor In-wall Wi-Fi Switches, including about 6000 units sold in Canada, due to overheating issues.



In September 2017, the company had recalled about 18,700 units of Moonrays mystic globe and snow globe stake lights, including about 10,000 units sold in Canada, due to fire hazard.



