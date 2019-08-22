Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 22.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 607 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: 865164 ISIN: ZAE000006896 Ticker-Symbol: SAOA 
Tradegate
22.08.19
14:30 Uhr
16,998 Euro
+0,464
+2,81 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
AFRIKA
1-Jahres-Chart
SASOL LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SASOL LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,428
16,906
16:10
16,454
16,866
16:10
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SASOL
SASOL LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SASOL LIMITED16,998+2,81 %