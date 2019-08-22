

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) has granted more than $272 million to improve railroad infrastructure in 10 states. Funding is provided through FRA's Federal-State Partnership for State of Good Repair Program, or SOGR Program.



It provides funding to repair, replace or rehabilitate railroad infrastructure around the country, that are owned by the government or Amtrack.



Announcing the mammoth funding, Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao said the Trump Administration is committed to investing in the enhancement and safe operation of the country's passenger rail networks.



The funds will be utilized to improve intercity passenger rail performance. Infrastructure such as track, switches, bridges, and highway-rail grade crossings; stations; and equipment, including passenger cars, will be upgraded.



Railroad infrastructure in the following states will benefit from the FRA grants: Illinois, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, North Carolina, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Washington, and Wisconsin,



Proposed A-32 Bridge Replacement Project will construct a new grade-separated double-tracked rail bridge over Milwaukee Avenue, north of the Grayland Metra Station on Metra's Milwaukee District-North Line in Chicago, IL.



The New Orleans Union Passenger Terminal Platform and Plant Improvement Projects will complete the final design and construction activities to upgrade the station platforms and train servicing capabilities at the New Orleans Union Passenger Terminal (NOUPT).



The rail, crossties, and track surfaces between Kalamazoo and Dearborn, MI, will be rehabilitated, and two railroad bridges in Jackson will be replaced.



The ZOO interlocking in Philadelphia at the junction of the Amtrak-owned Keystone Corridor and Northeast Corridor main lines will be upgraded.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX