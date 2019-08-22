The global dry honey market is expected to post a CAGR more than 4% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

The health benefits of dry honey are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. Dry honey is antimicrobial and rich in antioxidants, wherein it controls blood pressure and heart diseases. It also reduces cholesterol, assists wound and burn healing, and is used as a cough suppressant. Apart from curing health-related problems, vendors are also seen offering honey powder for industrial applications such as skincare and personal care products as consumers are more inclined toward organic products. Therefore, the associated health benefits of dry honey are expected to propel the growth of the global honey powder market during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the advances in detection of honey adulteration, will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Dry Honey Market: Advances In Detection Of Honey Adulteration

Dry honey is prepared by dehydrating raw honey. When dehydrated, any adulteration in raw honey impacts the nutritional value and performance of dry honey products. Several government bodies and associations worldwide are developing methods to detect adulteration in raw honey. Also, several analytical techniques have been introduced in the global market to detect the adulteration of honey. Such advances in the detection of honey adulteration will enhance the production of pure and raw honey with the required nutritional values. This will drive the growth of the market.

"Apart from the advances in detection of honey adulteration, the restoration of natural bee habitats and the growing preference for online shopping are two important factors that will boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Dry Honey Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global dry honey market by product (conventional dry honey and organic dry honey) and geographical regions (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The North American region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA respectively. However, during the forecast period, the European region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the region being the largest honey-producing region in the world.

