Web Presence: Victor Hardy Reflects on Two Decades in High-Stakes Law

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2019 / Distinguished Texas attorney Victor Hardy offers a closer look at more than 20 years of patent infringement litigation, intellectual property law, and more.

Across patent investment and infringement, intellectual property law, and due diligence, Victor Hardy has enjoyed more than two decades within the high-stakes legal profession both in Texas and across the United States. Also handling media industry litigation, civil rights matters, and more, the renowned attorney reflects on his successful career to date.

"For more than 20 years, I've utilized my extensive legal knowledge to provide real-world perspectives on, for example, patent infringement, intellectual property law, financial modeling, and patent asset valuation," explains Hardy.

Further to online and multimedia patent infringement and other litigation matters, due diligence, intellectual property law, and civil rights work, the Austin-based attorney also has experince in class-action discrimination lawsuits and liquidation proceedings.

A founding member of a pioneering patent acquisition private equity fund, Hardy is also an expert in patent finance, valuation, negotiation, and acquisition.

Highlighting one case in particular, Harvard Law School, University of Houston, and University of Texas Law School graduate Hardy first turns to his work in the internet search sector. "In an industry-wide infringement case involving foundational patents directed toward non-semantic search engine algorithms, I represented a highly prominent plaintiff and have subsequently resolved disputes with 85 percent of the search industry," he reveals. Hardy is also in active litigation with the social networking industry.

Elsewhere, the attorney has represented a number of plaintiffs in a now-well-known class-action racial discrimination lawsuit. "The lawsuit," he explains, "garnered national media attention including from The New York Times and Los Angeles Times."

Another of his cases, he says, was also featured on national news broadcasts. "These included Anderson Cooper's 360 on CNN," adds the attorney.

In another case of note, Victor Hardy was a senior trial team member during a lawsuit involving the enforcement of patents directed toward a Nobel Prize-winning gene amplification process. Following a four-week trial, the jury declared all of the patents in question to have been infringed. "The court then awarded close to $50 million in damages," he reveals.

Throughout his career, Victor Hardy has also acquired substantial experience in class-action civil rights matters. "This includes," he adds, wrapping up, "discrimination under the ADEA and Title VII."

CONTACT:

Caroline Hunter

Web Presence, LLC

+1 7862338220

SOURCE: Web Presence

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/557074/Victor-Hardy-Reflects-on-Two-Decades-in-High-Stakes-Law