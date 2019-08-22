Dan Brown Joins Westbase.io as New Sales Director

CALDICOT Wales, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Westbase.io, the leading 4G LTE and IoT networking distributor in the UK and Europe, has appointed Dan Brown as its new Sales Director. This new role comes as part of wider growth plans that will position Westbase.io to take full advantage of cellular market opportunities in the region. Brown joins the business from Telenor Connexion.

Having worked in various sales management roles for over 12 years, 7 of which have been in the technology sector, Brown brings extensive industry and commercial experience to Westbase.io, building on their already proficient team. Most recently he worked as the Head of UK/US for Telenor Connexion, and previous to this he worked at Apple providing tailored solutions to SME's, amongst other significant sales roles.

"The increasing business cases for IoT and mobility across all industries, combined with never-before-seen investment levels in 4G and 5G technologies by operators and vendors, means that our business is rapidly expanding. As part of our continued growth strategy, and to help us take full advantage of these market opportunities, we are introducing a new Sales Director to the team," said Sacha Kakad, Managing Director of Westbase.io.

Kakad continued, "Dan will be working with our highly experienced team to provide support and strategy, and I'm excited to be welcoming him on board. His background is a great fit for our business - Dan's extensive channel experience and sales management capabilities will be invaluable as we look to deliver on our aggressive growth targets across all regions."

"I'm delighted to be joining Sacha and his experienced team at Westbase.io," said Dan Brown, new Sales Director for the company, "I've been working with the business for the past 4 years, supporting their connectivity requirements, and I've been extremely impressed with their reputation, knowledge and focus on customer service in providing 4G LTE and IoT networking solutions. I look forward to contributing towards their remarkable growth and future strategy."

This new appointment comes as the latest expansion move for Westbase.io, who also recently hired a new Benelux Country Manager, Julian Sinnige, and appointed James Kenny as Enterprise Sales Manager to help develop operator and enterprise business across Europe. In addition, the company is actively recruiting to expand its UK and EU sales teams and has several new marketing and operations appointments due to start in the coming months.

About Westbase.io

Westbase.io helps to transform businesses by enabling them to be better connected. Delivering 4G LTE and IoT networking solutions, the company supports the changing technological demands on organisations today. With over 30 years' experience, Westbase.io has an in-depth understanding of both its own market and how its products and services can best enable vertical industry requirements.

Westbase.io is the leading 4G LTE and IoT networking distributor in the UK and Europe - the company provides the advice, services and solutions organisations need to be better connected.

Disruptive technologies such as software-defined networking (SDN), 5G, NB-IoT, cloud, fog and more, are opening up new possibilities for organisations every day, but taking the necessary steps to deploy these successfully can present a challenge to SMEs and enterprise businesses.

With over 30 years of distributed network experience to share, Westbase.io works with its customers to help them to embrace these latest advancements and get the most out of last mile connectivity. The business has worked with wireless LTE networking solutions throughout its evolution; from early adopters who required flexible broadband connectivity, to businesses today who are deploying large scale IoT solutions. Westbase.io applies the valuable insights gained from working with these customers to help others to evaluate their distributed networking needs both today and further down the road.

With a clear LTE and 5G roadmap emerging globally, Network Operators are committed to investing heavily in their infrastructures to support old and new applications with never before seen speeds and reliability - and commercial 5G is fast approaching as a result. In addition, SDN technologies are expanding network capabilities and security at a rapid pace, while cloud and fog computing are driving efficiencies not previously possible. Westbase.io is dedicated to ensuring that its customers know exactly how to take advantage of each of these.

