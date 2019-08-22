Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 22.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 607 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: A0F66P ISIN: GB00B0HZP136 Ticker-Symbol: 3GK 
Tradegate
22.08.19
16:06 Uhr
9,280 Euro
+0,106
+1,16 %
Branche
Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
GREENE KING PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GREENE KING PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,266
9,386
16:29
9,276
9,298
16:28
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
GREENE KING
GREENE KING PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GREENE KING PLC9,280+1,16 %