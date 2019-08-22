The global intelligent power distribution unit (PDU) market is expected to post a CAGR of over 8% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

The increasing investments in data centers will drive market growth during the forecast period. Since data centers operate continuously, there is a high dependence on power management systems, such as intelligent PDUs, which allow data centers to operate continuously and prevent blackouts. Hence, data center service providers invest large sums of money in integrating highly efficient power management systems. Datacenter operators also constantly monitor the power distribution across their facilities. Moreover, several vendors offer intelligent PDUs to monitor voltage, power, and energy at the input and branch circuit level at data center facilities. Therefore, this shift to intelligent power monitoring systems will drive the market for intelligent PDUs during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the growing demand for customized intelligent PDUs, will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Intelligent Power Distribution Unit (PDU) Market: Growing Demand for Customized Intelligent PDUs

At present, customized intelligent PDUs are gaining popularity in the global intelligent PDU market. Customized intelligent PDUs are manufactured and designed for specific applications and ensure maximum operational efficiency. Furthermore, customized PDUs are manufactured considering the application's physical environment, electrical environment, and operator environment. This can improve equipment reliability and reduce installation costs. Also, most customized PDUs have hot-swappable components, can incorporate a wider variety of power and signal connectors than standard products, and can be shaped or designed as per the specific application need. Thus, owing to such advantages, the demand for customized PDUs is expected to increase significantly during the forecast period.

"Apart from the growing demand for customized intelligent PDUs, the increase in mergers and acquisitions and the shift to high-density outlet technology PDUs are some major factors that will boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Intelligent Power Distribution Unit (PDU) Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global intelligent power distribution unit (PDU) market by application (data centers, industrial power solutions, and VoIP phone systems) and geographical regions (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).

The North American region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America, respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the exponential increase in data traffic resulting from the rapid increase in internet and smartphone penetration in the region.

