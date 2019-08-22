Web Presence: Mast Cells and Human Lung Health with Rosemary Barclay of Old Lyme

OLD LYME, CT / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2019 / Both a benefit and detriment, Rosemary Barclay of Old Lyme explains how mast cells operate in the human body.

Mast Cells are part of the human immune system and can be found in tissues and are abundant in skin lung and gut tissues. They play a vital role in our health by helping wounds heal and by protecting our bodies from pathogens. Mast cells play a predominant role in allergies, asthma, and other lung conditions. Additionally, they have been implicated in irritable bowel syndrome and food allergies.

Rosemary Barclay, founder and owner of Bonne Santé Wellness Center in Old Lyme, CT, explains the importance of mast cells and their role in our bodies.

Chemical mediators like histamine and serotonin, platelet-activating factor and numerous other mediators. These mediators are only released when mast cells are activated or triggered, causing inflammatory allergic reactions like hives, itching, sneezing, and anaphylaxis.

Mast cells are unique depending on which area of the body they come from. Mast cells from the gut are different from mast cells in the lungs. Then, various receptors on mast cells are triggered to signal different responses, resulting in health conditions such as allergic rhinitis, asthma and fibrosis Rosemary Barclay of Old Lyme notes that research is still underway to determine how unique molecular environments impact site-specific cells.

Asthma, an inflammatory disease affecting the central airways, can now be widely treated even though the nature of the inflammation is still somewhat unknown. Mast cells also play an important role in respiratory infections, lung fibrosis, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Rosemary Barclay notes that most, if not all, conditions of the respiratory tract can be traced back to mast cells. Studies have shown that mast cell numbers are increased in both allergic and non-allergic asthma. Mast cells contain IgE receptors on their surface and usually degranulate by an antigen-antibody response. Triggers or stimuli do not always involve antigen and in some cases heat or other causes. Scientists have researched mast cell manipulation for many years and drugs like cromolyn and glucocorticoids have shown to stabilize mast cells but for cromolyn, there is no defined mechanism. New opportunities in technological advancements are allowing scientists to study in vitro mast cell systems, which will most likely produce exciting new drug discoveries.

About Rosemary Barclay of Old Lyme

Rosemary Barclay of Old Lyme, believes that nutrition is fundamental to good health, and affects many facets of well-being, including the skin, energy, immunity, mood, and performance. The Bonne Santé Wellness Center in Old Lyme, CT, offers solutions to problematic skin without the use of antibiotics or harsh chemicals.

She earned a bachelor's degree and a Ph.D. in biochemistry in addition to becoming a board-certified nutrition specialist, certified esthetician, and acne specialist. Rosemary Barclay lives with her family in Old Lyme, CT.

