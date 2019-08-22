Casio to Release Second Set of EDIFICE Collaboration Models With Honda Racing & Scuderia Toro Rosso F1 Team

TOKYO, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the release of new additions to the EDIFICE line of high-performance metal chronographs based on the brand concept of "Speed and Intelligence."

The new Honda Racing series (EQB-1000HRS and EQB-1000HR) are the second set of collaboration models with Honda Racing, are limited editions of 900 watches and 2,900 watches, respectively, and will be sold worldwide.

The Scuderia Toro Rosso Formula One Team chronographs (EQB-1000TR and EFR-S567TR) have a slim-profile and were developed in collaboration with the Scuderia Toro Rosso team, which competes in the world's highest class of auto racing.

The new Honda Racing Limited Edition watches were jointly created with HRD Sakura, a research center that develops technologies for Honda's four-wheel motor sports.

For the new chronograph development, Honda provided a special alloy, titanium aluminide, which is used in its engine valves, for the bezel. The surface of the bezel was also finished with diamond-like carbon (DLC) processing. DLC is also used inside Honda power units, to increase the surface hardness. This finish yields a bezel with outstanding scratch resistance. The EQB-1000HRS, has a red watchband, made from Kevlar fabric sandwiched between two layers of Cordura fabric, which matches Honda's brand color.

Both the new EQB-1000HRS and EQB-1000HR are based on the EQB-1000, a slim-profile chronograph equipped with a Tough Solar power system and smartphone connectivity.

The dials have a graduated black-to-red motif, simulating the moment of combustion in an engine cylinder. The Honda Racing logo appears on the dial and case back of both models and on the watchband of the EQB-1000HRS. These premium models come in special packaging with a card featuring photos of Honda's power unit and the Scuderia Toro Rosso Formula One racing car.

The Scuderia Toro Rosso Limited Edition chronographs (EQB-1000TR and EFR-S567TR) were designed based on the 2019 Formula One racing car. Adopting the racing car's eye-catching color scheme, of blue, red and silver, both models, excluding the bezel and inset dials, is made of carbon fiber which is essential in today's racing cars.

The dial and case back feature the team logo, and the inset dial in the 9 o'clock position has an image of a bull, the team symbol which offer a special feeling that makes them a treasure just to own.

In addition to accurate time syncing that can be performed by connecting to a smartphone app, the new model has World Time. The user can see the time for two different places, in the main and inset dials, by selecting from approximately 300 cities. This feature is a must-have for Scuderia Toro Rosso drivers, who compete across the globe.

The new Last Lap Indicator displays the difference from the previous lap time on the inset dial within a range of minus five to plus one seconds. The stopwatch function has also been enhanced, and the recorded times can be uploaded to the smartphone app. Since 200 lap times can be saved, measured to 1/1000th of a second, the chronograph helps manage detailed times during the race.

The EFR-S567TR is based on the metal chronograph, EFR-S567D. A carbon-fiber plate has been overlaid on the metal bezel, and a red vertical stripe symbolizing the team is emblazoned on the dial. To ensure visibility, sapphire crystal was used for the glass, which is scratch-resistant even under tough usage conditions.

Specifications

EQB-1000HR/ 1000HRS

Water Resistance 100 meters Communication Specifications Communication Standard Bluetooth low energy Signal Range Up to 2m (may differ depending on surrounding

conditions) Stopwatch 1-second accuracy; measuring capacity: 23:59'59;

measuring modes: elapsed time, 200-lap memory, last lap

indicator Alarm 1 independent daily alarm Other Features Smartphone Link functions (world time: over 300 cities,

automatic time adjustment, easy watch setting), Phone

Finder, automatic hand correction (hour, minute and

second hand), day and date display, full auto-calendar,

battery level indicator, dual time Power Source Tough Solar power system (solar-charging system) Continuous Operation About 19 months with the power-saving function* ON after

full charge * Power-saving after a certain period in a dark location Size of Case 49.9 × 45.6 × 8.9 mm Total Weight EQB-1000HRS: Approx. 64g EQB-1000HR: Approx. 130g

The Bluetooth word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by Casio Computer Co., Ltd. is under license.

EQB-1000TR

Water Resistance 100 meters Communication Specifications Communication Standard Bluetooth low energy Signal Range Up to 2m (may differ depending on surrounding

conditions) Stopwatch 1-second accuracy; measuring capacity: 23:59'59;

measuring modes: elapsed time, 200-lap memory, last lap

indicator Alarm 1 independent daily alarm Other Features Smartphone Link functions (world time: over 300 cities,

automatic time adjustment, easy watch setting), Phone

Finder, automatic hand correction (hour, minute and

second hand), day and date display, full auto-calendar,

battery level indicator, dual time Power Source Tough Solar power system (solar-charging system) Continuous Operation About 19 months with the power-saving function* ON after

full charge * Power-saving after a certain period in a dark location Size of Case 49.9× 45.6 ×8.9 mm Total Weight Approx. 62g

EFR-S567TR

Water Resistance 100 meters Accuracy at Normal Temperature ±20 seconds per month Stopwatch 1-second stopwatch; measuring capacity: 0'00"~29'59"; split time Other Features Date indicator Battery Life 5 years on SR927SW Size of Case 50.5×45.6×9.5mm Total Weight Approx. 135g

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/964239/Casio_Honda_Racing_Limited_Edition.jpg