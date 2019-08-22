Route will link key production hubs in Amsterdam and London

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ZAYO) announced today that a global media company has selected it to deliver connectivity between two key production hubs in Amsterdam and London.

The new service will deliver high-bandwidth, diverse connectivity between the two sites meeting the global media company's specified low latency needs. This will support its technology transformation, enabling greater generation and access to content from its wide range of live sports broadcasts.

As part of the deal, Zayo will extend its network reach to Hilversum Media Park, which is located just outside Amsterdam and is home to a number of national, European and global media companies. In addition, Zayo will also extend and upgrade its network reach in Rotterdam, the second-largest city in the Netherlands and a key hub for the logistics and petrochemical industry.

"Our extensive experience working with broadcasters and content distributors means we understand just how crucial reliable, diverse and low-latency connectivity is to their overall business," said Ian Cunningham, Zayo's managing director for Europe. "We're excited that this customer has chosen to trust Zayo with this vital element of their business."

About Zayo Group

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ZAYO) provides mission-critical bandwidth to the world's most impactful companies, fueling the innovations that are transforming our society. Zayo's 133,000-mile network in North America and Europe includes extensive metro connectivity to thousands of buildings and data centers. Zayo's communications infrastructure solutions include dark fiber, private data networks, wavelengths, Ethernet, dedicated internet access and data center colocation services. Zayo owns and operates a Tier 1 IP backbone and 51 carrier-neutral data centers. Through its CloudLink service, Zayo provides low-latency private connectivity that attaches enterprises to their public cloud environments. Zayo serves wireless and wireline carriers, media, tech, content, finance, healthcare and other large enterprises. For more information, visit zayo.com.

