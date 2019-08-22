Food Processing Suppliers Association: Pet Food Premiumization Added to PROCESS EXPO Educational Program; Euromonitor International's Head of Pet Care to Address Key Trend

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2019 / The Food Processing Suppliers Association (FPSA) today announced the addition of a critical course to the educational program at PROCESS EXPO which will be taking place October 8-11, 2019 at Chicago's McCormick Place. The course, Premiumization in Pet Care: An Evolving Industry Trend, is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, October 9th at 1:00pm. This session will be presented by Jared Koerten, Head of Pet Care at Euromonitor International.

"We are very excited to offer this session to the attendees of PROCESS EXPO," said Jarrod McCarroll, Chairman of the Food Processing Suppliers Association (FPSA) and President of Weber, Inc. "The premium segment of the pet food industry has experienced significant growth over the past five years but where is that headed? Have we hit our peak? Mr. Koerten's presentation will address that and look at long term shifts that will reshape the market, giving attendees a much more informed perspective of trends for the pet food industry so that they can stay ahead of the curve."

"The pet food processor audience at PROCESS EXPO has grown steadily over the past several show cycles, drawn by the technology on display on the show floor," said David Seckman, President & CEO of the Food Processing Suppliers Association (FPSA). "For this year's show, it has been a priority to deliver a high-class educational component to match this as it contributes to our mission of helping our audience be even more successful in their business. This session helps our pet food audience gain a better understanding of one of the most important trends in this segment and incorporate into their strategic plans."

Also of interest to pet food processors will be a live Pet Food Production Line making its debut at PROCESS EXPO on Tuesday, October 8th. This line will manufacture pet food kibble from raw protein during three live demonstrations on the first three days of the show and one additional demonstration on Day 4.

Attendance at the Premiumization in Pet Care session, as well as at the Pet Food Production Line demonstrations is free of charge with PROCESS EXPO registration. To register or for more information on attending the show please visit www.myprocessexpo.com. For more information regarding exhibiting at PROCESS EXPO 2019 contact Eliza Wetherill at eliza@fpsa.org or (720) 552-1494.

The Food Processing Suppliers Association (FPSA) is a global trade association serving suppliers in the food and beverage industries. The Association's programs and services support member's success by providing assistance in marketing their products and services, overall improvement in key business practices and many opportunities to network among industry colleagues. Programs and services to achieve these objectives include PROCESS EXPO (industry leading trade show), electronic media marketing, education, market intelligence, research, and advocation of critical industry issues such as food safety, sanitary design of equipment, and global trade.

FPSA members are organized in vertical industry councils which focus on specific needs and concerns that are unique to each industry sector. FPSA councils currently represent the Bakery, Beverage, Dairy, Pet Food, Prepared Foods and Meat sectors.

