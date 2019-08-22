Regulatory News:
In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 29, 2019 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TOTAL S.A. (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT) (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from August 15, 2019 to August 21, 2019:
Transaction date
Total daily
Daily weighted
Amount of
Market
15.08.2019
218,069
43.2275
9,426,578
XPAR
15.08.2019
14,870
43.2617
643,301
BATE
15.08.2019
75,546
43.2207
3,265,151
CHIX
15.08.2019
21,951
43.2639
949,686
TRQX
16.08.2019
179,313
43.3420
7,771,784
XPAR
16.08.2019
12,033
43.3405
521,516
BATE
16.08.2019
66,317
43.3408
2,874,232
CHIX
16.08.2019
19,207
43.3312
832,262
TRQX
19.08.2019
184,792
43.8853
8,109,660
XPAR
19.08.2019
12,941
43.8965
568,064
BATE
19.08.2019
61,711
43.9233
2,710,552
CHIX
19.08.2019
13,928
43.8978
611,408
TRQX
20.08.2019
185,812
43.8636
8,150,383
XPAR
20.08.2019
15,438
43.8442
676,867
BATE
20.08.2019
77,849
43.8427
3,413,110
CHIX
20.08.2019
17,206
43.8571
754,605
TRQX
21.08.2019
177,090
44.3370
7,851,639
XPAR
21.08.2019
13,643
44.3838
605,528
BATE
21.08.2019
62,605
44.3812
2,778,485
CHIX
21.08.2019
15,430
44.3234
683,910
TRQX
Total
1,445,751
43.7134
63,198,723
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the Total website: https://www.total.com/en/investors/shares-and-dividends/Total-shares/Company-share-transactions
