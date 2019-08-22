Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 29, 2019 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TOTAL S.A. (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT) (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from August 15, 2019 to August 21, 2019:

Transaction date Total daily

volume (number

of shares) Daily weighted

average purchase

price of the shares

(EUR/share) Amount of

transactions

(EUR) Market

(MIC

Code) 15.08.2019 218,069 43.2275 9,426,578 XPAR 15.08.2019 14,870 43.2617 643,301 BATE 15.08.2019 75,546 43.2207 3,265,151 CHIX 15.08.2019 21,951 43.2639 949,686 TRQX 16.08.2019 179,313 43.3420 7,771,784 XPAR 16.08.2019 12,033 43.3405 521,516 BATE 16.08.2019 66,317 43.3408 2,874,232 CHIX 16.08.2019 19,207 43.3312 832,262 TRQX 19.08.2019 184,792 43.8853 8,109,660 XPAR 19.08.2019 12,941 43.8965 568,064 BATE 19.08.2019 61,711 43.9233 2,710,552 CHIX 19.08.2019 13,928 43.8978 611,408 TRQX 20.08.2019 185,812 43.8636 8,150,383 XPAR 20.08.2019 15,438 43.8442 676,867 BATE 20.08.2019 77,849 43.8427 3,413,110 CHIX 20.08.2019 17,206 43.8571 754,605 TRQX 21.08.2019 177,090 44.3370 7,851,639 XPAR 21.08.2019 13,643 44.3838 605,528 BATE 21.08.2019 62,605 44.3812 2,778,485 CHIX 21.08.2019 15,430 44.3234 683,910 TRQX Total 1,445,751 43.7134 63,198,723

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the Total website: https://www.total.com/en/investors/shares-and-dividends/Total-shares/Company-share-transactions

