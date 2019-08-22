Findit, Inc.: Findit.com Alexa Ranking Continues To See Improvement in U.S.A. Ranking and Globally After CBD Members Posts Increase

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2019 / Findit, Inc. (OTC PINK:FDIT) owner of Findit.com, has seen another improvement in its Alexa Ranking in the United States and Globally over the past 16 days since our last published update. Globally, Findit.com has improved to 41,677 from 52,362. This improvement on a global basis and in the United States is partially due to the fresh content being posted each day through our members Findit sites. While this is happening it is providing these members with more page views to the content they have posted through their Findit site(s). The Alexa ranking in the United States has seen an overall improvement in its ranking as well from 6,922 as of August 4th to 6,769.

See Alexa chart on Findit.com http://www.alexa.com/comparison/findit.com

Here are 3 new videos that went live recently from multiple clients. The videos provide information on how individuals, general contractors, roofers and CBD business owners can utilize Findit to: reach more people, get more social engagement, increase the number of search results in search engines and improve the search engine position in Findit, Google, Yahoo and Bing.

CBD Businesses like Pelmor Lane can utilize Findit to reach more People

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vKReqWY94iw

Benefits to Individuals That Use the Findit App

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bIIP4h8BOrQ

Online Marketing Services to CBD Related Companies

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ret4HCX7Tmw

Peter Tosto of Findit stated, "We are thrilled to see the continued improvement to Findit.com's Alexa Ranking. We strive each day to provide a social networking content management platform that is SEO friendly for search engines to index the content posted by Findit members, as well as giving each member and visitors to the Findit site an easy fluid way to share the content they want to with other social networking sites that include Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, LinkedIN and others. With these combined indexing and sharing features, as more and more people and businesses see the tangible online results Findit members receive with each post, we are hopeful that we will continue to see growth through an increase in active members using Findit, that produce content that will generate more page views for them and for Findit which could continue to reflect an increase in our Alexa Ranking. By posting status updates either from the Findit website or from the Findit App, members can really reach more people with their message."

About Findit, Inc.

Findit.com, which is a full service Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increase in brand awareness of our members. Findit, Inc., trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTC Pinksheets. Findit, Inc., owns Findit.com, which is a full service Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increase in brand awareness of our members. Findit, Inc., trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTC Pinksheets.

Safe Harbor:

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), including statements regarding potential sales, the success of the company's business, as well as statements that include the word believe or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Findit, Inc. to differ materially from those implied or expressed by such forward-looking statements. This press release speaks as of the date first set forth above, and Findit, Inc. assumes no responsibility to update the information included herein for events occurring after the date hereof. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated due to factors such as the lack of capital, timely development of products, inability to deliver products when ordered, inability of potential customers to pay for ordered products, and political and economic risks inherent in international trade.

CONTACT:

Clark St. Amant

1-404-443-3224

SOURCE: Findit, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/557135/Finditcom-Alexa-Ranking-Continues-To-See-Improvement-in-USA-Ranking-and-Globally-After-CBD-Members-Posts-Increase