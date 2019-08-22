SeaChange Corporation: SeaChange International to Issue Fiscal 2020 Second Quarter Results On August 29, 2019

ACTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2019 / SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) will announce its fiscal 2020 second quarter results on (day), August 29, 2019, after the market close, and will host a conference call to discuss those results at 5:00 pm ET that day. The Company's press release will be posted on the investors section of website, https://investors.seachange.com.

The call can be accessed by dialing 877-407-8037 (U.S.) and 201-689-8037 (international) and via live webcast at https://investors.seachange.com. The webcast replay will be archived in the same location following completion of the call.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange is a leading supplier of Video Delivery Software Solutions. Our solution powers hundreds of cloud and on-premise video delivery platforms, servicing over 50 million subscribers worldwide. SeaChange offers value-based engagement which provides content and service providers with a complete software delivery platform for linear, VOD and TSTV over managed and unmanaged networks. The SeaChange Framework solution includes video back-office, media asset management, targeted advertising management, analytics and the client interface for STBs, Smart-TVs and mobile devices. Our solution is available as a product or managed service deployed on-premises, in the cloud or as a hybrid. For more information, please visit www.seachange.com.

