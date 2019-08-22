

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - VMware Inc. (VMW) revealed a profit for its second quarter that rose from last year.



The company's profit came in at $4.93 billion, or $11.83 per share. This compares with $0.64 billion, or $1.56 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, VMware Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.67 billion or $1.60 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.55 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.4% to $2.44 billion from $2.17 billion last year.



VMware Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $0.67 Bln. vs. $0.64 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.60 vs. $1.54 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.55 -Revenue (Q2): $2.44 Bln vs. $2.17 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX