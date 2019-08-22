Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 22.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 607 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: A0MYC8 ISIN: US9285634021 Ticker-Symbol: BZF1 
Tradegate
22.08.19
14:43  Uhr
135,20 Euro
+1,68
+1,26 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VMWARE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VMWARE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
129,94
131,56
22:40
133,24
134,34
22:01
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
VMWARE
VMWARE INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
VMWARE INC135,20+1,26 %