

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Friday release July figures for nationwide consumer confidence, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Overall nationwide inflation is predicted to rise 0.5 percent on year, slowing from 0.7 percent in June. Core CPI is called steady at 0.6 percent.



New Zealand will provide Q2 numbers for retail sales, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 0.2 percent on quarter - slowing from 0.7 percent in the three months prior.



Singapore will see July figures for consumer prices; in June, inflation was down 0.2 percent on month and up 0.6 percent on year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX