

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is modestly higher on Friday, recovering after a weak start following the mixed cues overnight from Wall Street. Nevertheless, investors are cautious amid worries about rising Japan-South Korea tensions after Seoul said it decided to end an intelligence-sharing agreement with Tokyo.



Investors also looked ahead to U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium later today for additional clues about the outlook for interest rates.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 60.96 points or 0.30 percent to 20,688.97, after touching a low of 20,579.98 in early trades. Japanese shares closed roughly flat on Thursday.



In the auto sector, Honda Motor is adding 0.2 percent and Toyota Motor is rising 0.3 percent. In the tech space, Advantest is declining more than 2 percent and Tokyo Electron is lower by 1 percent.



The major exporters are mostly higher on a slightly weaker yen. Sony is advancing almost 2 percent, Mitsubishi Electric is rising 2 percent, and Panasonic is higher by almost 1 percent, while Canon is edging down 0.1 percent.



Market heavyweight SoftBank is rising 0.3 percent and Fast Retailing is higher by 0.6 percent.



Oil stocks are mixed after crude oil prices declined overnight. Japan Petroleum is adding 0.2 percent, while Inpex is losing 0.4 percent.



Among the other major gainers, FamilyMart UNY is gaining almost 5 percent, while JFE Holdings and Tokuyama Corp. are rising 3 percent each.



On the flip side, Taiyo Yuden is losing more than 3 percent and Hitachi Zosen is declining 2 percent.



On the economic front, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said that overall nationwide inflation in Japan was up 0.5 percent on year in July. That was shy of forecasts for an annual increase of 0.6 percent and down from 0.7 percent in June.



Core consumer prices, which exclude volatile food prices, gained an annual 0.6 percent - unchanged from the previous month and in line with expectations.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the mid 106 yen-range on Friday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed mixed on Thursday in choppy trading amid another inversion of the yield curve after the minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy meeting failed to provide much clarity about the outlook for interest rates. Traders also seemed reluctant to make significant moves as they wait for Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium on Friday for additional clues about the outlook for rates.



The Dow ended the day up 49.51 points or 0.2 percent at 26,252.24, while the S&P 500 edged down 1.48 points or 0.1 percent to 2,922.95 and the Nasdaq fell 28.82 points or 0.4 percent to 7,991.39.



The major European markets all moved to the downside on Thursday. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index tumbled by 1.1 percent, the French CAC 40 Index slumped by 0.9 percent and the German DAX Index fell by 0.5 percent.



Crude oil prices edged lower on Thursday on concerns about the outlook for near-term energy demand due to a slowing global economy. WTI crude oil futures for October ended down $0.33 or 0.6 percent at $55.35 a barrel.



