Cryptocurrency exchange bitFlyer has announced it is adding Ethereum (ETH) to its Buy/Sell trading platform. From today, bitFlyer Buy/Sell users across Europe and the US can send and receive ETH while ensuring they adhere to the same robust regulatory standards as bitFlyer guarantees for Bitcoin (BTC) transactions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190822005486/en/

Ethereum (ETH) Now Available on bitFlyer Buy/Sell (Graphic: Business Wire)

Andy Bryant, Co-head and COO, bitFlyer Europe, said, "At bitFlyer, we want to offer not just the most popular coins, but the most respected ones too, which makes ETH a logical choice to expand our service offering. Not only has ETH proved itself as a useful altcoin, particularly in relation to smart contracts, it has an incredibly strong community that surrounds it. We're committed to offering the best customer experience whilst prioritising security and regulatory standards, and we're proud to say Buy/Sell now offers this capability with ETH."

Hailey Lennon, Head of Legal and Regulatory Affairs, bitFlyer USA, said"As crypto regulation is evolving, we work to ensure that everything listed on our exchange complies with the global regulatory standards. We're excited for today's announcement, adding Ether to our growing portfolio of coins with NYDFS approval, and we're looking forward to launching more coins in the coming months."

The addition of ETH comes after both bitFlyer Europe and bitFlyer USA announced its Buy/Sell platform last month, a new trading platform for anyone wanting a simple way to buy and sell digital currency. Before the launch of bitFlyer Buy/Sell, bitFlyer offered customers its pro-trader Lightning platform, which acted as a BTC/EUR and BTC/USD marketplace, respectively, between traders. bitFlyer Buy/Sell users will be able to buy and sell BTC, and now ETH, on the platform.

bitFlyer launched in the USA in November 2017, followed by Europe in January 2018, both as fully owned subsidiaries of bitFlyer, Inc., a household name in the cryptocurrency space and one of the longest-standing cryptocurrency exchanges. bitFlyer is the only cryptocurrency exchange to be licensed in Japan, the US and Europe combined, and has also recently been recognised as one of only 10 exchanges that does not fake trading volumes data.

bitFlyer is passionate about the future of the cryptocurrency industry and aims to support that future by setting the global standard for exchanges. bitFlyer believes that industry standards and regulation are fundamental to the future of the industry and is often involved in conversations at the highest level, including having taken part in the recent G20 discussions. It was also involved in the amendment to the Payments Act in Japan which famously recognised Bitcoin as legal tender.

ENDS

About bitFlyer EUROPE S.A.

bitFlyer EUROPE S.A. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of bitFlyer, Inc., a leading bitcoin and blockchain company based in Japan. The European office is located in Luxembourg and operates an exchange platform for European traders to buy and sell digital currencies. bitFlyer EUROPE S.A. corporate site: bitflyer.com/en-eu/

About bitFlyer USA, Inc.

bitFlyer USA, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of bitFlyer, Inc., a leading Bitcoin and blockchain company based in Japan. The US office is located in San Francisco and operates an exchange platform for US traders to buy and sell Bitcoin. Launching in the U.S. in 2017, bitFlyer USA currently operates in 46 states and territories, including New York with the New York Bitlicense. bitFlyer USA, Inc., corporate site: www.bitflyer.com/en-us

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190822005486/en/

Contacts:

Lauren Armour

Lauren.armour@tytopr.com

07826 557 326