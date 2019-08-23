Catella AB - Interim Report January-June 2019

SOLNA, Sweden, Aug. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Total income amounted to SEK 688 M in the second quarter 2019, up 14% year-on-year. The second quarter 2019 was one of Catella's strongest in terms of earnings and operating profit which amount to SEK 164 M, corresponding to an increase of 38% on the second quarter 2018. The historical initiatives we've completed to date, which have focused on growing assets under management, have paid off in the quarter. Both fixed earnings and the potential provided by our earnings model in the form of variable earnings are now feeding through to profit. This is despite the absence of variable earnings in Equity, Hedge and Fixed Income Funds.

April - June 2019

Total income SEK 688 M (604)

Net sales SEK 677 M (596)

Operating profit/loss SEK 164 M (119)

Profit/loss before tax SEK 157 M (115)

Profit for the period from remaining operations SEK 114 M (75)

Profit for the period from disposal group held for sale SEK -49 M (-37)

Profit for the period SEK 64 M (39), of which SEK 38 M (13) attributable to shareholders of the Parent Company

Earnings per share* SEK 0.44 (0.16)

Accrued, non-chargeable (not recognized for profit), variable earnings** in Systematic Funds totalled SEK 0 M at the end of the period.

January - June 2019

Total income SEK 1,142 M (1,046)

Net sales SEK 1,124 M (1,007)

Operating profit/loss SEK 226 M (200)

Profit/loss before tax SEK 203 M (201)

Profit for the period from remaining operations SEK 136 M (138)

Profit for the period from disposal group held for sale SEK 61 M (-58)

Profit for the period SEK 197 M (80), of which SEK 149 M (35) attributable to shareholders of the Parent Company

Earnings per share* SEK 1.72 (0.41)

Equity* SEK 1,544 M (1,588)

Equity per share* SEK 17.89 (18.87)

Assets under management SEK 202.0 Bn (176.0)

Accrued, non-chargeable (not recognized for profit), variable earnings** in Systematic Funds totalled SEK 0 M at the end of the period.

Invitation to presentation of the Interim Report

Catella will be presenting the Interim Report and answering questions in a teleconference today 23 August 2019 at 9 a.m. CET. The presentation will be in English and will be made by Catella's CEO and President Knut Pedersen and CFO Marcus Holmstrand. To participate in the teleconference, go to www.catella.com or call +46 (0)8 566 42 693.

* Attributable to shareholders of the Parent Company. Includes disposal group held for sale. ** Variable earnings calculated on Systematic Macros' performance-based management fee. In order for the performance-based management fee to be settled at year end, and recognized for profit/loss, returns must be higher than comparative indices and the most recent level settled (High watermark). Accordingly, actual settlement at year end may be higher, lower or entirely absent relative to the indicated amount. Amounts can never fall below zero.

For more information, please contact:

Marcus Holmstrand

CFO

Telephone: +46-8-463-32-52

Email: marcus.holmstrand@catella.se

Niklas Bommelin

IR

Telephone: +46-8-463-34-26

Email: niklas.bommelin@catella.se

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/catella/r/catella-ab---interim-report-january-june-2019,c2886994

The following files are available for download: