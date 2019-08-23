

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hasbro Inc. (HAS) agreed to buy Entertainment One Ltd. (ETO.L) in an all-cash transaction valued at about 3.3 billion pounds or $4.0 billion, the companies said.



As per the terms of the deal, eOne shareholders will receive 5.60 pounds in cash for each share. It represented a 31% premium to eOne's 30-day volume weighted average price as of August 22, 2019.



The transaction is expected to close during the fourth quarter of 2019.



Hasbro expects the deal to be accretive to adjusted earnings per share in the first year following the transaction.



Hasbro expects to finance the transaction with the proceeds of debt financing and about $1.0 billion to $1.25 billion in cash from equity financing.



