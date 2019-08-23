

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks look set to open on a positive note Friday after Italy's president gave the country's main political parties four more days to negotiate the formation of an alternative government. The consultations would continue until next Tuesday.



Elsewhere, while German Chancellor Angela Merkel said the U.K. could have time until the Brexit deadline of October 31 to come up with alternatives to the Irish border backstop, French President Emmanuel Macron cautioned there would be no renegotiation of the Brexit deal.



The focus now shifts to Fed Chairman Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole seminar due later in the day as investors look for additional clues on future policy easing.



The Group of Seven (G-7) annual summit begins on Saturday in France and it will likely end without a joint communique for the first time in its 44-year history due to deepening rifts between the heads of state.



Asian markets are trading mixed as China's yuan fell for a seventh straight session, threatening to stoke trade tensions between Washington and Beijing.



The U.S. dollar treaded water against a basket of currencies and gold remains on track for its worst week in nearly five months, while oil clawed back the previous day's losses.



Overnight, U.S. stocks ended mixed as strong results from Nordstrom Inc and data pointing to a robust job market offset a report showing a contraction in U.S. manufacturing activity.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 0.2 percent, while the S&P 500 slid marginally and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite eased 0.4 percent.



European markets ended lower on Thursday as the U.S. 10- and two-year yield curve inverted once again after the minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy meeting failed to provide much clarity about the outlook for interest rates.



The pan European Stoxx 600 gave up 0.4 percent. The German DAX dropped half a percent, France's CAC 40 index declined 0.9 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 tumbled 1.1 percent.



