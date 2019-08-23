

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Computacenter plc (CCC.L), a provider of IT infrastructure and services, reported Friday that its first-half profit before tax dropped 2.3 percent to 50.8 million pounds from last year's 52.0 million pounds.



Earnings per share, however, grew 5.1 percent to 33.2 pence from 31.6 pence last year.



Adjusted profit before tax was 53.5 million pounds, compared to 52.1 million pounds a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share were 34.5 pence, compared to 32.7 pence last year.



Revenue for the period climbed 20.8 percent to 2.43 billion pounds from 2.01 billion pounds in the prior year.



Further, the company announced an interim dividend of 10.1 pence per share, higher than last year's 8.7 pence per share. The dividend will be paid on October 11, and the record date is September 13.



Looking ahead, Mike Norris, Chief Executive, said, 'The Board's outlook remains in line with its expectations.. Whilst the performance of the first half of 2018 presented a very difficult challenge to beat, the opposite is true of the second half. The Board expects that the full year 2019 profit growth, in monetary value, will be the best in the company's history.'



