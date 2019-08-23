'Surgutneftegas' PJSC (SGGD) 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Statement of a significant fact 'Information on income paid on the issuer's equity securities' 23-Aug-2019 / 08:46 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Statement[1] of a significant fact "Information on income paid on the issuer's equity securities" 1. General information 1.1. The "Surgutneftegas" Public Joint Stock Company issuer's full corporate name 1.2. The "Surgutneftegas" PJSC issuer's abbreviat ed corporate name 1.3. The Russian Federation, Tyumenskaya Oblast, issuer's Khanty-Mansiysky Autonomous Okrug - Yugra, Surgut, location ul.Grigoriya Kukuyevitskogo, 1, bld. 1 1.4. The 1028600584540 issuer's OGRN code 1.5. The 8602060555 issuer's taxpayer identific ation number (INN) 1.6. The 00155-A issuer's unique code as assigned by the registeri ng authority 1.7. http://www.surgutneftegas.ru/investors/ [1]; Website used by the issuer to http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=312 disclose informati on 1.8. Date 22 August 2019 when the event (signific ant fact) occurred 2. Information content 2.1. Identifying attributes of the issuer's securities on which income is accrued Class, category (type) and other identifying attributes: ordinary and preference registered non-documentary shares. International securities identification number (ISIN): ordinary shares: RU0008926258; preference shares: RU0009029524. 2.2. Issues state registration numbers of the securities of the issuer and their state registration date: ordinary shares: 1-01-00155-A as of 24 June 2003; preference shares: 2-01-00155-? dated 24 June 2003. 2.3. Reporting period for which income is paid on the issuer's securities: 2018. 2.4. Total amount of dividends accrued on the issuer's shares of a certain category (type): per ordinary shares: RUB 23,221,896,558.25; per preference shares: RUB 58,689,226,550.70. Amount of dividend accrued on one share of a certain category (type): per ordinary share: RUB 0.65; per preference share: RUB 7.62. 2.5. Total number of the issuer's shares of a relevant category (type), income on which to be paid: ordinary shares: 35,725,994,705; preference shares: 7,701,998,235. 2.6. Method of income payment on the issuer's securities: cash. 2.7. Date as of which the list of persons having the right to receive income paid on the issuer's securities is compiled: 18 July 2019. 2.8. Date when the obligation to pay the income on the issuer's securities (dividends on shares) is to be discharged, and in case the obligation to pay the income on securities must be discharged by the issuer within a certain time (period), the expiration date of the period: 22 August 2019. 2.9. Total amount of dividends paid on the issuer's shares of a certain category (type): per ordinary shares: RUB 23,206,188,710.83; per preference shares: RUB 58,058,424,986.85. 2.10. Reasons for the failure of income payment on the issuer's securities in full: failure to pay income on the issuer's securities in full is due to the fact that the issuer and its registrar lack correct and required addresses and bank details of a person entitled to the dividends. 3. Signature 3.1. Director General "Surgutneftegas" PJSC ___________________ V.L.Bogdanov 3.2. Date 23 August 2019 STAMP =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- [1]This Statement is a disclosure of insider information. ISIN: US8688612048 Category Code: NOR TIDM: SGGD LEI Code: 2138002GZLU65FRAC894 Sequence No.: 17788 EQS News ID: 862273 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=55af7fb5d5e6fd6d305f4410c8263b41&application_id=862273&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 23, 2019 02:46 ET (06:46 GMT)