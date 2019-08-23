

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Lithuania's industrial production rose in July, figures from the Department of Statistics showed on Friday.



Industrial production rose 1.2 percent month-on-month in July.



Output in water supply rose the most, by 12.7 percent monthly in June, and that in mining and quarrying increased by 5.4 percent.



The manufacturing output rose 0.8 percent in June.



On an unadjusted basis, industrial production gained 2.3 percent in June.



On an annual basis, industrial production rose a working day adjusted 1.2 percent in June. On a non-adjusted basis, production increased 6.9 percent.



