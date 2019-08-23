With the company expecting FY19 revenues of c £19m, c 22% down on our previous forecasts (£24.3m), new sales have slowed markedly since Brady's last trading update on 30 May. This represents a perfect storm for Brady with it trying to affect a turnaround in the face of significant market and business uncertainties. We have revised our FY19 forecasts and now anticipate a PBT loss of £4.2m in FY19 (previously £1.0m) with FY19 net cash falling from £2.7m to £1.2m net debt. We have withdrawn our FY20/21 forecasts pending further clarification expected with the interim results on 23 September. However, as a market leader in the attractive E/CTRM space, as and when Brady demonstrates renewed sales momentum it should become an attractive investment on an FY19 EV/sales multiple of 1.5x.

