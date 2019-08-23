The performance of the company's Selectively Coated Ribbons was measured for more than a year in a field test. Heraeus says the yield gains are achieved by the device's optical properties - said to enable improved reflection - even at low angles of incidence and in low-light conditions.Silver metallization paste maker Heraeus has claimed its new Selectively Coated Ribbons, which it produces in joint venture with Ulbrich Solar Technologies, have raised output from solar modules. German manufacturer Heraeus said panel performance with the ribbons was tested outdoors for more than a year at a site ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...