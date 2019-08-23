Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
London, August 23
Manchester and London Investment Trust plc
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
and Persons Closely Associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Mark Sheppard
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|PDMR (Investment Manager)
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Manchester and London Investment Trust plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800HMBZXULR2EEO10
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary Shares of £0.25 each
ISIN: GB0002258472
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Sale of Shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
30,000
£156,000
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|22 August 2019
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange (XLON)