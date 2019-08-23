

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks rose on Friday as investors awaited a speech by Federal Reserve Chief Jerome Powell later in the day for clues to the likelihood of another 25 bps rate cut at the September 17-18 meeting.



Traders also remained focused on the latest development in Italy after Matteo Salvini, leader of Italy's hard-right League party, said he is open to reopening negotiations with Five-Star Movement (MS5) - but without controls from Brussels.



The benchmark DAX was up 68 points, or 0.58 percent, at 11,815 after declining half a percent the previous day.



Lender Deutsche Bank was marginally higher after it agreed to pay $16 million to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to settle charges that it violated the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.



Rival Commerzbank rose half a percent on reports it is planning to cut further 1,800 to 2,500 jobs.



Wirecard, a provider of electronic payment and risk management applications, rallied 2.7 percent. The company said it has signed an agreement with SunExpress, a joint venture between Lufthansa and Turkish Airlines, to handle credit card payments in local travel agencies.



