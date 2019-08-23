NXTFactor: Mighty Catch Grand Opening Brings Authentic Cajun Seafood to Long Island, NY

Mighty Catch is Scheduled to Open on August 29, 2019

OCEANSIDE, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2019 / Experienced restaurant owner, Tom Lau, announces the grand opening event for his latest culinary venture, Mighty Catch, for August 29, 2019. The grand opening event will bring together friends, family, investors, and press to celebrate Lau and the delicious cuisine Mighty Catch has to offer. The event will run from 5 PM to 11 PM.

To learn more about Mighty Catch, please visit https://www.yelp.com/biz/mighty-catch-oceanside-2?osq=mighty+catch.

Mighty Catch will be serving up exquisite, authentic cajun seafood that will keep customers coming back for more. The restaurant will be taking over the previously known Wayne French Kitchen located at 2757 Long Beach Road, Oceanside, NY.

The Mighty Catch team intends to provide guests with an exceptional, sit-down dining experience, perfect for families, large parties, and date nights. The restaurant is able to seat approximately 100 people.

Lau also owns and runs many restaurants along the East Coast including Butcher's Smokehouse, Plaza Pizza, and Halal Guys.

"While traveling down South, I fell in love with the cuisine. Especially in New Orleans," Tom explains when asked about his inspiration for Mighty Catch. "I wanted to bring the authentic cajun seafood I had in Louisiana and bring it to the East Coast."

Moving forward, Tom is already in the process of opening a second Mighty Catch location in Manhattan, which is set to open in October 2019.

For more information about the Mighty Catch Grand Opening, follow them on Facebook and Instagram @Mighty.CatchNY. Contact Mae Tandoc at mae@nxtfactor.com for any press inquiries.

About NXTFactor:

NXTFactor is an international digital marketing agency and investment firm with offices in both New York City and Philadelphia. Since 2007, NXTFactor (MoreViews Inc.) has focused on helping brands, businesses and individuals meet and exceed their goals by delivering digital solutions across the web, mobile, and all digital devices in-between. http://nxtfactor.com/

Contact:

Caroline Hess

caroline@nxtfactor.com

5708540405

SOURCE: NXTFactor

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/557218/Mighty-Catch-Grand-Opening-Brings-Authentic-Cajun-Seafood-to-Long-Island-NY