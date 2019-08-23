

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks rose notably on Friday as the pound retreated from a three-week high hit the previous day in reaction to German Chancellor Angela Merkel's comments on possible Brexit resolution.



The focus now shifts to Fed Chairman Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole seminar due later in the day as investors look for additional clues on future policy easing.



Despite concerns about a looming recession, Fed officials remain divided over whether the economy needs more rate cuts.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 50 points or 0.71 percent at 7,178 after tumbling 1.1 percent on Thursday.



Building materials group CRH rallied 2.2 percent. The company has entered into arrangements with Societe Generale to repurchase ordinary shares on CRH's behalf for a maximum consideration of 350 million euros.



GlaxoSmithKline gained 1 percent as it reported positive headline results from the DREAMM-2 study of two doses of belantamab mafodotin for multiple myeloma.



Entertainment One shares jumped as much as 32 percent as Hasbro Inc. agreed to buy the mass media and entertainment company in an all-cash transaction valued at about 3.3 billion pounds or $4.0 billion.



