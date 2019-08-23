

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration would invite pilots from airlines around the world to test changes that Boeing is making to the flight-control software on the grounded 737 Max jet. It would be a part of the process to recertify the aircraft for flight following two fatal crashes, according to the reports.



The FAA did not disclose a firm schedule for the tests, the reports said.



All Boeing 737 MAX aircrafts, including the 8 and 9 variants, were grounded by the Federal Aviation Administration from March 13 following crashes in Ethiopia and Indonesia killing 346 people in total.



BA closed Thursday's regular trading at $354.41, up $14.42 or 4.24 percent.



