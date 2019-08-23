The Founders of the Freelance Marketplace FreeeUp Launch New Podcast

The New Podcast, "Outsourcing & Scaling with Nathan Hirsch," is Already Attracting a Large Number of Listeners with 10,000 Listeners in the First 90 Days

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2019 / Nathan Hirsch and Connor Gillivan, Co-Founders of the freelance marketplace FreeeUp, are pleased to announce the recent launch of their new podcast "Outsourcing & Scaling with Nathan Hirsch."

As a company spokesperson noted, even though the podcast was launched only a short time ago, it is already extremely popular with listeners. Notable guests have included Roland Frasier, Ryan Moran, and Jason Katzenback. Hirsch and Gillivan have been on over 200 podcasts in the past four years, so they have a great deal of experience in this realm.

The new podcast is not the only exciting news to come out of FreeeUp in recent weeks. In the next 90 days, there will be a major upgrade to the company's software experience. The upgrade will allow for messaging between businesses and freelancers within the platform, the ability to leave reviews for freelancers, and an upgraded notification system within the platform.

The fact that the founders of FreeeUp have started a podcast and are upgrading their software system will not surprise the many freelancers and business owners who use the innovative program. Since the company launched in 2015, it has earned a well-deserved reputation for taking on both Upwork and Fiverr, as well as offering access to the top 1 percent of applicants.

As Hirsch noted, he and Gillivan know firsthand how challenging it can be to find reputable freelancers. The duo sold over $25 million worth of products on Amazon from 2009 to 2015, and as they scaled their business, they did a lot of hiring from various freelance platforms.

"We loved the idea of being connected with talented individuals from all over the world, but we hated the process," Hirsch noted, adding that he and Gillivan found that it took too long to post a job and interview 20-plus applicants, there was too much turnover and the customer support was extremely poor.

In 2015, the duo decided to launch FreeeUp and offer a better way to connect quality freelancers with business owners. FreeeUp interviews and vets thousands of freelancers each week then only allows the top 1 percent of applicants into the network.

"We introduce clients to one qualified candidate at a time until they find the best fit. We provide 24/7 customer support to both clients and freelancers. And we offer a no turnover guarantee that replaces a freelancer immediately and covers any applicable replacement costs," Hirsch said.

