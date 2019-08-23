Lyxor EURO STOXX 50 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to USD - Acc (MSEU LN) Lyxor EURO STOXX 50 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to USD - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 23-Aug-2019 / 11:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor EURO STOXX 50 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to USD - Acc DEALING DATE: 22-Aug-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 139.725 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 310221 CODE: MSEU LN ISIN: FR0012399806 ISIN: FR0012399806 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MSEU LN Sequence No.: 17801 EQS News ID: 862365 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 23, 2019 05:15 ET (09:15 GMT)