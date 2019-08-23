According to official statistics produced by the nation's National Energy Administration, China's cumulative installed PV generation capacity had reached 185.5 GW at the end of June.China deployed around 11.4 GW of new PV generation capacity in the first six months of this year, according to statistics released today by the country's National Energy Administration (NEA). Around 6.82 GW of the new capacity was accounted for by large scale PV plants with the 4.58 GW balance coming from distributed generation arrays, according to the state body. Northwest China boasted the largest share of new ...

