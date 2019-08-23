

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks were moving higher on Friday as concerns over Italy eased and the Trump administration said it is still planning for a round of in-person talks between U.S. and Chinese officials in September.



After Italy's president gave the country's main political parties four more days to negotiate the formation of an alternative government, Matteo Salvini, leader of Italy's hard-right League party, said he is open to reopening negotiations with Five-Star Movement (MS5) - but without controls from Brussels.



The focus now shifts to Fed Chairman Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole seminar due later in the day as investors look for additional clues on future policy easing.



Despite concerns about a looming recession, Fed officials remain divided over whether the economy needs more rate cuts.



The pan European Stoxx 600 was up 0.6 percent at 376.34 after losing 0.4 percent in the previous session.



The German DAX was up 0.55 percent, France's CAC 40 index was rising half a percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was gaining 0.7 percent.



Danish IT company SimCorp A/S climbed 4.3 percent after upgrading its financial forecast for 2019.



German lender Deutsche Bank rose half a percent after it agreed to pay $16 million to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to settle charges that it violated the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.



Rival Commerzbank was up over 1 percent on reports it is planning to cut further 1,800 to 2,500 jobs.



Wirecard, a provider of electronic payment and risk management applications, rallied 2.7 percent. The company said it has signed an agreement with SunExpress, a joint venture between Lufthansa and Turkish Airlines, to handle credit card payments in local travel agencies.



Building materials group CRH rallied 2.2 percent in London. The company has entered into arrangements with Societe Generale to repurchase ordinary shares on CRH's behalf for a maximum consideration of 350 million euros.



GlaxoSmithKline gained 1 percent as it reported positive headline results from the DREAMM-2 study of two doses of belantamab mafodotin for multiple myeloma.



Entertainment One shares jumped as much as 32 percent as Hasbro Inc. agreed to buy the mass media and entertainment company in an all-cash transaction valued at about 3.3 billion pounds or $4.0 billion.



