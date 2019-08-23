CPR Cell Phone Repair: CPR Winter Haven Joins Leading Cell Phone Repair Network

CPR Provides Fast, Affordable Repairs for Phones, Tablets, Laptops and Game Consoles

INDEPENDENCE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2019 / CPR Cell Phone Repair is pleased to welcome a new store to its growing network across the state of Florida with the opening of CPR Winter Haven. The franchise congratulates Chris Stone on the opening of his first store.

To learn more about CPR Cell Phone Repair Winter Haven, please visit: www.cellphonerepair.com/winter-haven-fl.

"CPR looks forward to providing the Winter Haven area with more convenient and reliable mobile repair options," said Chris Jourdan, Director of Franchise Operations. "Chris has an amazing background in IT, app development, and device repair. We're excited to watch him succeed, as well as to build relationships with the Winter Haven community."

Located in central Florida, Winter Haven calls itself "The Chain of Lakes City." The lakes are a distinctive feature for the city and have made water skiing and bass fishing two prominent activities for tourists and locals alike. Chris' store is located conveniently along Dundee Road on the eastern side of the city.

"I'm thrilled to join the CPR Cell Phone Repair network and to be able to bring Winter Haven fast and affordable repairs. My real joy is helping people understand how technology and devices work. I'm excited to be able to share that with our community members," store owner, Chris, said of his new endeavor.

Chris has lived in the Winter Haven area for 16 years. When he's not working, his hobbies include boating of any type, flying his drone, gardening, and spending time with his dogs. Chris' and his team at CPR Winter Haven repair cell phones, tablets, computers, laptops, game consoles, and other devices. To learn more about CPR Winter Haven, visit the store or contact them at the details below.

CPR Cell Phone Repair Winter Haven is located at:

1602 Dundee Rd.

Winter Haven, FL 33884

Please contact the store at 863-293-3400 or via email: info@cprwinterhaven.com

Please visit the website: www.cellphonerepair.com/winter-haven-fl

About CPR Cell Phone Repair:

Founded in Orlando, Fla. in 1996, CPR Cell Phone Repair is the fastest growing wireless technology franchise in North America and operates over 800 locations internationally. As a pioneer and leader in the electronics repair industry, CPR offers same-day repair and refurbishing services for cell phones, laptops, gaming systems, digital music players, tablets, and other personal electronic devices. For four straight years, CPR was named in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 List. In 2019, CPR was ranked in the top 25 of the list and placed as the number one business for tech business franchises. For more information about CPR Cell Phone Repair and franchise opportunities, visit https://www.cellphonerepair.com/ or call 877-856-5101.

Contact:

Mark Sweeterman

msweeterman@merrymtg.com

216-674-0645 X617

SOURCE: CPR Cell Phone Repair

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/557221/CPR-Winter-Haven-Joins-Leading-Cell-Phone-Repair-Network