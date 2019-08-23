Voltalia SA Voltalia SA: total number of shares and voting rights in the share capital as of July 31, 2019 23-Aug-2019 / 11:42 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. (Articles L. 233-8 (II) of the French Commercial Code and 223-16 of the General Regulations of the French Financial Markets Authority) Date Total number of Number of Number of shares in the theoretical exercisable voting capital voting rights rights 07/31/2019 89,824,945 124,422,859 124,319,688 About Voltalia ( www.voltalia.com [1]) Voltalia is an international player in the renewable energy sector. The Group produces and sells electricity generated from wind, solar, hydraulic, biomass and storage facilities that it owns and operates. Voltalia is also a service provider and supports its investor clients in renewable energy projects during all phases, from design to operation and maintenance. Voltalia has generating capacity in operation and under construction of more than 1 GW and a portfolio of projects under development representing total capacity of 6.2 GW, of which 0.6 GW is secured. The Group has 591 employees and is present in 18 countries on 4 continents and is able to act worldwide on behalf of its clients. Voltalia is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, compartment B (FR0011995588 - VLTSA) and is part of the Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid & Small indices. The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps. Voltalia Actifin Investor Relations: Press Contact: Jennifer Jullia invest@voltalia.com jjullia@actifin.fr +33 (0)1 81 70 37 00 +33 (0)1 56 88 11 11 Regulatory filing PDF file Document title: pdf-VEN Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=URSJOGEKWA [2] Language: English Company: Voltalia SA 84 boulevard de Sébastopol 75003 Paris France E-mail: invest@voltalia.com Internet: www.voltalia.com ISIN: FR0011995588 Euronext Ticker: VLTSA AMF Category: Total number of voting rights and share capital / Information on the total number of voting rights and the number of shares making up the share capital EQS News ID: 862455 End of Announcement EQS News Service 862455 23-Aug-2019 CET/CEST 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=db0be3e415898aded86369a9fafd9eeb&application_id=862455&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=1f07922af4c8b4f8edc0ef2d840f9c6e&application_id=862455&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 23, 2019 05:42 ET (09:42 GMT)