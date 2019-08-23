CPR Cell Phone Repair Expands Services in South Dakota with New Franchise Store in Pierre

CPR Provides Fast, Affordable Repairs for Phones, Tablets, Laptops and Game Consoles

INDEPENDENCE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2019 / CPR Cell Phone Repair, the largest and fastest growing retail mobile device repair franchise network in North America, is pleased to announce the opening of a new store in Pierre, SD. The CPR network congratulates store owner Dustin Van Balen and his team.

To learn more about CPR Cell Phone Repair Pierre, please visit: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/pierre-sd/.

"On behalf of CPR Corporate, I would like to welcome Dustin to our network. With his experience in the technology industry, we are confident that Dustin and his team will be a valuable asset to the community members of Pierre," said Chris Jourdan, Director of Franchise Operations.

As the state capital, Pierre has held its seat since South Dakota first gained its statehood in 1889. Located across the river from Fort Pierre, which was a hub for business and trade amongst settlers and Native Americans, Pierre gained its bustling reputation with the construction of the railroad terminus. Today, Pierre is full of historic sites ranging from the Lewis and Clark National Historic Trail to the South Dakota Cultural Heritage Center. Residents enjoy views of the Missouri River and the La Framboise Island Nature Area. CPR Pierre is conveniently located in a shopping strip in the heart of the city.

"We are excited to start this new journey alongside our local community," said Dustin Van Balen of his new venture. "As a CPR store owner, my team and I will bring trustworthy and high-quality repair solutions to the residents of Pierre."

Dustin's team repairs cell phones, tablets, computers, laptops, game consoles, and more. From cracked screens and water damage to faulty batteries, CPR is a one-stop tech repair shop in Pierre, SD. To learn more about CPR Pierre, visit the store or contact them at the details below.

CPR Cell Phone Repair Pierre is located at:

342 S Pierre St

Pierre, SD 57501

Please contact the store at 605-295-1490 or via email: repairs@cpr-pierre.com

Please visit the website: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/pierre-sd/

About CPR Cell Phone Repair:

Founded in Orlando, Fla. in 1996, CPR Cell Phone Repair is the fastest growing wireless technology franchise in North America and operates over 800 locations internationally. As a pioneer and leader in the electronics repair industry, CPR offers same-day repair and refurbishing services for cell phones, laptops, gaming systems, digital music players, tablets, and other personal electronic devices. For four straight years, CPR was named in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 list. In 2019, CPR was ranked in the top 25 of the list and placed as the number one business for tech businesses franchises. For more information about CPR Cell Phone Repair and franchise opportunities, visit https://www.cellphonerepair.com/ or call 877-856-5101.

Contact:

Mark Sweeterman

msweeterman@merrymtg.com

216-674-0645 X617

SOURCE: CPR Cell Phone Repair

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/557222/CPR-Cell-Phone-Repair-Expands-Services-in-South-Dakota-with-New-Franchise-Store-in-Pierre