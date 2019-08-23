COCA-COLA EUROPEAN: Transaction in Own Shares

23 August 2019

COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC

(the "Company")

Transactions in Own Shares

The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.01 each through Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC. The purchased shares have all been cancelled.

These share purchases form part of the Company's existing buyback programme, as announced on 12 September 2018, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 29 May 2019 (the "Buyback Programme"). The Company will make further announcements in due course following the completion of any further purchases pursuant to the Buyback Programme.

USX purchases

Daily aggregated information by trading venue

Date of purchase Aggregate number of ordinary shares of EUR 0.01 each purchased Lowest price paid per share (USX) Highest price paid per share (USX) Volume weighted average price paid per share (USX) Trading venue 16 August 2019 2,929 54.55 55.09 54.873575 BATS Global Markets ("BATS") 16 August 2019 299 54.3 54.94 54.712575 Boston Stock Exchange ("BSE") 16 August 2019 128 54.72 55.09 55.009063 BATS Global Markets Secondary

Exchange ("BYX") 16 August 2019 14,410 54.7 55.05 54.932498 CFX Alternative Trading ("CFX") 16 August 2019 11,808 54.55 55.07 54.861001 IEX ("IEXG") 16 August 2019 98,961 54.22 55.11 54.782726 NASDAQ ("NASDAQ") 16 August 2019 4,376 54.25 55.09 54.871929 NYSE - National Exchange ("NSX") 16 August 2019 19,600 54.3 55.11 54.691301 New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") 16 August 2019 1,300 54.5 55.06 54.911538 OTC Markets ("OTC") 16 August 2019 500 54.9 54.94 54.916000 NYSE Arca ("PSE") 16 August 2019 689 54.8 54.99 54.852119 CBOE EDGA Equity Exchange ("XDEA") 16 August 2019 2,929 54.55 55.09 54.873575 CBOE EDGX Equity Exchange ("XDEX") 19 August 2019 2,096 55.08 55.44 55.219981 BATS 19 August 2019 120 55.37 55.38 55.378333 BSE 19 August 2019 700 55.2 55.38 55.311429 BYX 19 August 2019 3,800 55.21 55.41 55.278158 CFX 19 August 2019 10,031 55.11 55.39 55.285004 IEXG 19 August 2019 113,363 55.08 55.44 55.282923 NASDAQ 19 August 2019 7 55.2 55.2 55.200000 NYSE - National Exchange ("NSX") 19 August 2019 13,233 55.09 55.44 55.308057 NYSE 19 August 2019 15,750 55.1 55.41 55.309873 OTC 19 August 2019 500 55.21 55.44 55.306000 PSE 19 August 2019 100 55.13 55.13 55.130000 XDEA 19 August 2019 300 55.13 55.44 55.260000 XDEX 20 August 2019 501 54.19 54.46 54.291796 BATS 20 August 2019 923 54.18 54.32 54.269079 BSE 20 August 2019 953 54.17 54.59 54.281238 BYX 20 August 2019 3,400 54.18 54.685 54.308824 CFX 20 August 2019 25,136 54.08 54.59 54.134585 IEXG 20 August 2019 146,911 53.9 54.78 54.185463 NASDAQ 20 August 2019 9,975 53.93 54.52 54.232130 NYSE 20 August 2019 6,400 54.1 54.69 54.270938 OTC 20 August 2019 100 54.27 54.27 54.270000 PSE 20 August 2019 400 54.3 54.32 54.312500 XDEA 20 August 2019 301 54.3 54.31 54.304718 XDEX 21 August 2019 3,630 54.51 55.05 54.877350 BATS 21 August 2019 800 54.55 55.05 54.946250 BSE 21 August 2019 600 54.51 55 54.795833 BYX 21 August 2019 1,100 54.58 55.05 54.902727 CFX 21 August 2019 11,032 54.47 55.01 54.850870 IEXG 21 August 2019 3,428 54.73 55.05 54.991680 NASDAQ 21 August 2019 200 55.01 55.05 55.030000 NSX 21 August 2019 136,459 54.44 55.05 54.827704 NYSE 21 August 2019 10,387 54.44 55.01 54.886300 OTC 21 August 2019 751 54.74 55.05 54.919401 PSE 21 August 2019 914 54.73 55.05 54.897549 XDEA 21 August 2019 1,699 54.75 55.05 54.985798 XDEX 22 August 2019 819 54.72 55.05 54.908193 BATS 22 August 2019 799 54.84 55.21 54.975169 BSE 22 August 2019 100 54.99 54.99 54.990000 BYX 22 August 2019 300 54.985 54.99 54.988333 CFX 22 August 2019 42,369 54.45 55.08 54.806509 IEXG 22 August 2019 4,041 54.5 55.09 54.938077 NASDAQ 22 August 2019 126,742 54.42 55.17 54.914347 NYSE 22 August 2019 8,800 54.52 55.21 54.932727 OTC 22 August 2019 528 54.56 55.08 54.888712 PSE 22 August 2019 201 54.84 54.99 54.914627 XDEA 22 August 2019 301 54.72 54.99 54.850465 XDEX

Transaction details

The table below contains detailed information of the individual USX trades made by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC as part of the Buyback Programme.

Schedule of purchases

Shares purchased: Coca-Cola European Partners plc

(ISIN: GB00BDCPN049) Dates of purchases: 16, 19, 20, 21 and 22 August 2019 Investment firm: Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Individual transactions

A full breakdown of the individual transactions can be viewed at: https://www.ccep.com/system/file_resources/6781/190823_Weekly_Buyback_Programme_trade_details.pdf

COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC

Paul van Reesch

Deputy Company Secretary

+44 (0) 1895 231 313

------------------------



