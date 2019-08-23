Anzeige
Freitag, 23.08.2019

COCA-COLA EUROPEAN: Transaction in Own Shares

23 August 2019

COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC

(the "Company")

Transactions in Own Shares

The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.01 each through Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC. The purchased shares have all been cancelled.

These share purchases form part of the Company's existing buyback programme, as announced on 12 September 2018, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 29 May 2019 (the "Buyback Programme"). The Company will make further announcements in due course following the completion of any further purchases pursuant to the Buyback Programme.

USX purchases

Daily aggregated information by trading venue

Date of purchaseAggregate number of ordinary shares of EUR 0.01 each purchasedLowest price paid per share (USX)Highest price paid per share (USX)Volume weighted average price paid per share (USX)Trading venue
16 August 20192,92954.5555.0954.873575BATS Global Markets ("BATS")
16 August 201929954.354.9454.712575Boston Stock Exchange ("BSE")
16 August 201912854.7255.0955.009063BATS Global Markets Secondary
Exchange ("BYX")
16 August 201914,41054.755.0554.932498CFX Alternative Trading ("CFX")
16 August 201911,80854.5555.0754.861001IEX ("IEXG")
16 August 201998,96154.2255.1154.782726NASDAQ ("NASDAQ")
16 August 20194,37654.2555.0954.871929NYSE - National Exchange ("NSX")
16 August 201919,60054.355.1154.691301New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE")
16 August 20191,30054.555.0654.911538OTC Markets ("OTC")
16 August 201950054.954.9454.916000NYSE Arca ("PSE")
16 August 201968954.854.9954.852119CBOE EDGA Equity Exchange ("XDEA")
16 August 20192,92954.5555.0954.873575CBOE EDGX Equity Exchange ("XDEX")
19 August 20192,09655.0855.4455.219981BATS
19 August 201912055.3755.3855.378333BSE
19 August 201970055.255.3855.311429BYX
19 August 20193,80055.2155.4155.278158CFX
19 August 201910,03155.1155.3955.285004IEXG
19 August 2019113,36355.0855.4455.282923NASDAQ
19 August 2019755.255.255.200000NYSE - National Exchange ("NSX")
19 August 201913,23355.0955.4455.308057NYSE
19 August 201915,75055.155.4155.309873OTC
19 August 201950055.2155.4455.306000PSE
19 August 201910055.1355.1355.130000XDEA
19 August 201930055.1355.4455.260000XDEX
20 August 201950154.1954.4654.291796BATS
20 August 201992354.1854.3254.269079BSE
20 August 201995354.1754.5954.281238BYX
20 August 20193,40054.1854.68554.308824CFX
20 August 201925,13654.0854.5954.134585IEXG
20 August 2019146,91153.954.7854.185463NASDAQ
20 August 20199,97553.9354.5254.232130NYSE
20 August 20196,40054.154.6954.270938OTC
20 August 201910054.2754.2754.270000PSE
20 August 201940054.354.3254.312500XDEA
20 August 201930154.354.3154.304718XDEX
21 August 20193,63054.5155.0554.877350BATS
21 August 201980054.5555.0554.946250BSE
21 August 201960054.515554.795833BYX
21 August 20191,10054.5855.0554.902727CFX
21 August 201911,03254.4755.0154.850870IEXG
21 August 20193,42854.7355.0554.991680NASDAQ
21 August 201920055.0155.0555.030000NSX
21 August 2019136,45954.4455.0554.827704NYSE
21 August 201910,38754.4455.0154.886300OTC
21 August 201975154.7455.0554.919401PSE
21 August 201991454.7355.0554.897549XDEA
21 August 20191,69954.7555.0554.985798XDEX
22 August 201981954.7255.0554.908193BATS
22 August 201979954.8455.2154.975169BSE
22 August 201910054.9954.9954.990000BYX
22 August 201930054.98554.9954.988333CFX
22 August 201942,36954.4555.0854.806509IEXG
22 August 20194,04154.555.0954.938077NASDAQ
22 August 2019126,74254.4255.1754.914347NYSE
22 August 20198,80054.5255.2154.932727OTC
22 August 201952854.5655.0854.888712PSE
22 August 201920154.8454.9954.914627XDEA
22 August 201930154.7254.9954.850465XDEX

Transaction details

The table below contains detailed information of the individual USX trades made by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC as part of the Buyback Programme.

Schedule of purchases

Shares purchased:Coca-Cola European Partners plc
(ISIN: GB00BDCPN049)
Dates of purchases:16, 19, 20, 21 and 22 August 2019
Investment firm:Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Individual transactions

A full breakdown of the individual transactions can be viewed at: https://www.ccep.com/system/file_resources/6781/190823_Weekly_Buyback_Programme_trade_details.pdf

COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC

Paul van Reesch

Deputy Company Secretary

+44 (0) 1895 231 313

