Freitag, 23.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 607 internationalen Medien

Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, August 22

Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI)

As at close of business on 22-August-2019

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue                                     334.36p

INCLUDING current year revenue                                                   343.20p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue                                     327.97p

INCLUDING current year revenue                                                   336.81p

LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16

© 2019 PR Newswire