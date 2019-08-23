The global bronchiectasis drugs market size is poised to grow by USD 117.57 million during 2019-2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of close to 5% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the availability of low-cost off-label generics. Also, the increasing cases of associated risk factors is expected to further boost the growth of the bronchiectasis drugs market.

The global bronchiectasis drugs market has witnessed the launch of several off-label generics over the past few years. Generic drugs contain the same active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) as branded drugs and are launched in the market shortly after a branded drug loses its patent exclusivity. As the cost of these drugs is also much lower in comparison to novel drugs, the approval and launch of these low-cost generics is expected to boost market growth during the forecast period.

The increasing cases of associated risk factors is another key factor that will drive the growth of the bronchiectasis drugs market size. Bronchiectasis frequently occurs secondary to other health conditions such as inflammatory bowel disease, humoral immunodeficiency, rheumatologic diseases, COPD, cystic fibrosis, several lung infections such as pneumonia and tuberculosis. The prevalence of these diseases is high across the world, which will lead to an increase in the demand for bronchiectasis drugs during the forecast period.

The report includes detailed profiles of the leading companies prominent vendors of the market:

Endo International Plc

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Neopharma LLC

Pfizer Inc.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc

Market Segmentation by Product:

The bronchiectasis drugs market can be broadly categorized into the following segments:

Antibiotics

Expectorants

Other drugs

Key Regions for the Bronchiectasis Drugs Market:

Featuring a breakdown of region-wise market shares until 2019.

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

