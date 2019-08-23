Anzeige
WKN: A1H64K ISIN: NO0010597883 Ticker-Symbol: 8NN 
Nordic Nanovector ASA: Mandatory Notification of Trade - Primary Insider

OSLO, Norway, Aug. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Malene Brondberg has today, 23 August 2019, purchased 1,722 shares in Nordic Nanovector ASA (the "Company") at an average share price of NOK 25.38 per share.

Following this transaction, Malene Brondberg owns 7,277 shares in the Company and holds 40,000 PSUs.

This information is subject to duty of disclosure pursuant to Section 4-2 and Section 5-2 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

For further information, please contact:
IR enquiries
Malene Brondberg,
VP Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Cell: +44-7561-431-762
Email: ir@nordicnanovector.com

Media Enquiries
Mark Swallow/David Dible (Citigate Dewe Rogerson)
Tel: +44-207-638-9571
Email: nordicnanovector@citigatedewerogerson.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/nordic-nanovector/r/nordic-nanovector-asa--mandatory-notification-of-trade---primary-insider,c2887523


© 2019 PR Newswire