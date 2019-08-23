Vivakor, Inc.: Vivakor to Present at the 68th United Nations Civil Society Conference

Premier Event for Civil Society at the United Nations on Global Concerns

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2019 / Vivakor, Inc. (OTC PINK:VIVK), a technology and asset acquisition company with a focus in the area of natural resources, is pleased to announce that it was specifically invited to participate in 68th United Nations Civil Society Conference by the Utah Governor's Office of Energy Development and World Trade Center Utah.

The 68th United Nations Civil Society Conference is a 3-day event from Sunday, August 25 to Tuesday, August 27 at Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. Vivakor will be presenting on Tuesday, August 27.

Vivakor Chief Executive Officer Matt Nicosia, commented, "We are pleased to have been selected to present at this 68th United Nations Civil Society. We are excited to have the opportunity to discuss how our technology and its applications solve issues of global concern to this prestigious international audience. Our clean energy technology focus on bitumen (heavy crude) extraction from shallow, oil-laden areas and petroleum-based remediation projects across the globe address global concerns of environmental sustainability and safe clean energy and water. We look forward to sharing our perspectives, technology, applications and outlook."

For information on the 68th United Nations Civil Society, please visit:

https://outreach.un.org/ngorelations/

UN Civil Society Conference co-organized with NGO Executive Committee is the premier event for civil society at the United Nations. The conference attracts an average of 2,000 representatives of more that 500 NGOs, from over 100 countries, and focuses on a different UN topic of interest related to the work of civil society and NGOs. This international forum gathers UN System officials, prominent international NGOs, public opinion makers, members of academia and media to discuss issues of global concern.

Topics for presentations and discussion include safe secure cities, sustainable communities and resilient infrastructure, inclusive and affordable housing, addressing inequality, upgrading slum dwellings, sanitation and waste management, circular economy, food security, population dynamics, urban design and planning, all levels of education, people with disabilities, health and well-being, climate justice and action, environmental sustainability, green public recreational spaces, safe clean energy and water, impact on coastal cities of rising sea levels, indigenous people and traditions, grassroots communities, tourism, preserving historic and cultural heritage sites, transportation, partnerships with all stakeholders, private sector, business and industry, financing for development and housing, entrepreneurship opportunities, economic growth and employment, vocational training, gender balance, youth leadership, aging population, inter-generational empowerment, arts and entertainment, sports, emerging innovative technologies for smart cities, media and communication methods, governance, community leadership, national and local authorities, diversity, migration, conflict and fragility solutions, faith based groups, achieving a sustainable culture of peace with respect and human rights for all.

About Vivakor, Inc.

Vivakor, Inc. (VIVK), a technology and asset acquisition company with a focus in the area of natural resources. Vivakor's corporate mission is to create, acquire and accumulate distinct assets, intellectual properties, and exceptional technologies that produce solid returns to its valued shareholders and partners. The company currently focuses on bitumen (heavy crude) extraction from shallow, oil-laden areas in Eastern Utah, along with petroleum based remediation projects across the globe. The technologies utilized are low-cost, proprietary and proving themselves industry disruptive when measured by a number of important factors. The general business model has been to be an acquisition hub, focused on building and acquiring cash-flowing assets in discrete areas that have an acknowledged technological advantage and enable a substantial market opportunity within significant target markets across the globe. Our research, and the technology we acquire are anchored by our relationships with synergistic partners and product-specific commercialization strategies. From the point of product or technology conception, or through acquisition, development and commercialization, we expect to have strategic partners, joint ventures or licensing arrangements in place for many of our products in order to sustain revenue attainment.

For more information, please visit our website: http://vivakor.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based upon our current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and uncertainties, including economic slowdown affecting companies, our ability to successfully develop products, rapid change in our markets, changes in demand for our future products, legislative, regulatory and competitive developments and general economic conditions. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties discussed in Vivakor's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which factors may be incorporated herein by reference. Forward-looking statements may be identified but not limited by the use of the words "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "should," "could," "would," "may," "will," "believes," "estimates," "potential," or "continue" and variations or similar expressions. We undertake no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

Investors Contact:

p949-281-2606

info@vivakor.com

SOURCE: Vivakor, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/557185/Vivakor-to-Present-at-the-68th-United-Nations-Civil-Society-Conference