OIB to Showcase in Russia Innovations by the Turkish Automotive Sector

MOSCOW, Aug. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive sector, the industry leading Turkish exports, is preparing to participate in the MIMS Automechanika Moscow Fair which will be held on August 26-29, 2019, in order to enhance business cooperation with Russia, one of its foremost commerce partners, and to add momentum to the export drive. The only representative of the Turkish automotive sector in the field of exports, Uludag Automotive Industry Exporters' Association (OIB) has organized the national delegation, which will feature 52 distinguished Turkish firms from the automotive sector. MIMS Automechanika Moscow Fair is considered to be one of the most significant fairs of the world automotive industry, and the participating Turkish firms will get the opportunity to showcase their vast array of products and services, ranging from automotive supply industry products to commercial vehicles, interior design to safety equipment, engine components and parts to audio systems and telecommunications.

OIB set to leave its stamp on IMAF events as well

Concomitantly with the MIMS Automechanika Moscow Fair, the tenth edition of the International Moscow Automotive Forum (IMAF) will also take place this year. Under the scope of IMAF, Uludag Automotive Industry Exporters' Association (OIB) Vice Chairman Orhan Sabuncu will participate as a speaker in the panel discussion titled "Future of the Russian automotive industry". Furthermore, firms part of the OIB national delegation, such as Ditas, Tirsan Kardan, Sab Otomotiv, Standart Yay, Yenmak and Hattat Otomotiv, will be joining Bilateral Business Meetings to be organized under IMAF. During the Bilateral Business Meetings, the participating firms will come together with Russian buyers as well as representatives of the automotive industry from across the world so as to establish new commercial connections.

Automotive supply industry ranks first in exports to Russia

Passenger cars constitute around 90 percent of the vibrant Russian motor vehicles market, which fared around the level of 3 million vehicles in the three years up to 2014. Turkey's automotive industry exports to Russia amounted to USD 927 million in 2011, USD 940 million in 2012, and USD 1 billion 160 million in 2013. As such, Russia has become the 5th most important destination for Turkish automotive industry exports. Although a drop was registered in automotive exports due to the contraction of the Russian market between the years 2014-2016, the figure surged to USD 328 million in 2017 in an increase of 38 percent, before attaining USD 454 million in 2018.

The major Product Groups exported to Russia are automotive supply industry products, followed by main automotive industry products such as passenger cars, buses, minibuses and midibuses, motor vehicles for transporting goods, special purpose motor vehicles and tractors, respectively.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/964772/Uludag_Automotive_Exporters_Association.jpg