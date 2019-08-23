

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Toymaker Hasbro Inc. agreed to acquire Peppa Pig owner Entertainment One Ltd. or eOne in an all-cash transaction of about 3.3 billion pounds or $4 billion.



The deal would add eOne's preschool brands, Peppa Pig and PJ Masks, to Hasbro's brand portfolio, along with additional brands in development, including newly introduced Ricky Zoom. Top eOne executives will join the Hasbro team.



Hasbro, which owns My Little Pony, Transformers, Nerf, Twister and the Power Rangers franchise, among others, expects that eOne's highly profitable and merchandisable preschool brands would be a strategic growth opportunity in the Infant and Preschool category.



In fiscal 2019, eOne had reported that Peppa Pig continued its strong performance in markets around the world, generating multiple revenues outside its licensing and merchandising businesses. In China, the company's revenues increased by 50% driven predominately by Peppa Pig.



Hasbro expects the deal to add to its earnings in the first year following the transaction, expected to close during the fourth quarter of 2019.



eOne's Canadian TV and film operations will continue as a distinct Canadian-controlled business within the combined business.



Brian Goldner, Hasbro chairman and chief executive officer, said, 'The acquisition of eOne adds beloved story-led global family brands that deliver strong operating returns to Hasbro's portfolio and provides a pipeline of new brand creation driven by family-oriented storytelling, which will now include Hasbro's IP.'



