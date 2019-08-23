As from Wednesday August 28, 2019, unit rights (UR) issued by WeSC AB will be traded on First North Stockholm. Trading will continue including Wednesday September 11, 2019. Instrument: Unit rights (UR) ------------------------------------------------ Short name: WESC UR ------------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0013042389 ------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 178857 ------------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ------------------------------------------------ Mic Code: SSME ------------------------------------------------ As from Wednesday August 28, 2019, paid subscription units (BTU) issued by WeSC AB will be traded on First North Stockholm. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription units (BTU) ------------------------------------------------ Short name: WESC BTU ------------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0013042397 ------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 178858 ------------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ------------------------------------------------ Mic Code: SSME ------------------------------------------------ This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser; G&W Fondkommission. For more information, please call G&W Fondkommission tel. +46 (0)8 503 00 050.