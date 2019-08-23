CPR Cell Phone Repair: CPR Network Expands in New York State

CPR Provides Fast, Affordable Repairs for Phones, Tablets, Laptops and Game Consoles

INDEPENDENCE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2019 / CPR Cell Phone Repair is pleased to announce the addition of a new location to its franchise. The network welcomes store owner, Jonathon Layish, and congratulates him on the opening of CPR Binghamton.

"On behalf of the team at corporate, we're looking forward to expanding our presence in the Southern Tier region of New York state,' said Chris Jourdan, Director of Franchise Operations at CPR Cell Phone Repair. "Jonathon's continued interest in technology repair and dedication to customer service will serve him well in this new role."

Binghamton is located in central New York just a few miles north of the Pennsylvania border. This healthcare- and education-focused city has a rich history which is proudly displayed throughout its arts, dining, and entertainment scenes. Sharing a community space with Binghamton University, CPR looks forward to providing students and residents with more affordable repair solutions. From traditional repairs like cracked screens and broken buttons to more complex issues like water damage, CPR Binghamton is the go-to for exceptional service. Jonathan's store will also offer a selection of premium like-new smartphones available for purchase.

"It is very exciting for me to further align my expertise in technology with my passion for entrepreneurship," said Jonathon. "My team and I very much look forward to providing Binghamton residents with quality repair services for smartphones, tablets, and other devices."

In addition to his new CPR venture, Jonathon is also the president and founder of another business and consumer technology group. He is a graduate of Binghamton University where he studied Philosophy. Outside of work, he enjoys hockey and spending time with his loved ones. To begin a repair with CPR Binghamton, please visit the store in-person or contact Jonathan and his staff at the details provided below.

CPR Cell Phone Repair Binghamton is located at:

37 Pine Street

Binghamton, NY 13901

Please contact the store at 607-235-5216 or via email: repairs@cpr-binghamton.com

Please visit the website: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/binghamton-ny/

About CPR Cell Phone Repair:

Founded in Orlando, Fla. in 1996, CPR Cell Phone Repair is the fastest growing wireless technology franchise in North America and operates over 800 locations internationally. As a pioneer and leader in the electronics repair industry, CPR offers same-day repair and refurbishing services for cell phones, laptops, gaming systems, digital music players, tablets, and other personal electronic devices. For four straight years, CPR was named in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 List. In 2019, CPR was ranked in the top 25 of the list and placed as the number one business for tech business franchises. For more information about CPR Cell Phone Repair and franchise opportunities, visit https://www.cellphonerepair.com/ or call 877-856-5101.

