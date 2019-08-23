

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Belgium's business confidence deteriorated further in August, driven by the weakening sentiment in manufacturing and business-related services sectors, survey results from the National Bank of Belgium showed on Friday.



The business confidence index dropped to -5.8 from -5 in July. Economists had forecast a score of -6.



The loss of confidence was evident in all branches of activity, the bank said.



A sharp downward revision of demand forecasts and a more pessimistic appraisal of stock levels, due to seasonal factors, caused the confidence index in manufacturing to fall to -9.6 from -9.1.



Services firms reported a deterioration of prospects for their own activity, as well as for general market demand, leading to a drop in the sentiment index to 3 from 4.5.



The confidence index in construction eased to 2.2 from 2.6, mainly due to a contraction of order books and reduced use of equipment.



In the trade sector, a considerable deterioration of demand forecasts and expectations for placing orders with suppliers led to a fall in morale. The relevant index dropped to -7.8 from -4.4.



